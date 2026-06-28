Islamabad says it will continue to promote dialogue and diplomacy for achieving peace and stability in region and beyond

Top Pakistani and Bahraini diplomats discuss Mideast situation in wake of latest hostilities Islamabad says it will continue to promote dialogue and diplomacy for achieving peace and stability in region and beyond

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Bahrain on Sunday discussed the developing situation in the Middle East on the heels of new hostilities between the US and Iran that have further strained a fragile ceasefire.

Ishaq Dar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani spoke in a phone call about the latest developments following the signing of a Pakistani-mediated framework deal between the US and Iran, said a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The talk came in the wake of renewed Iranian strikes on US sites located in Bahrain and Kuwait. Bahrain said Sunday that it had "successfully" intercepted and destroyed "a number of" Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory

Early Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted US positions in the region in response to US strikes on Iran.

Al Zayani also congratulated Pakistan on the signing of the US-Iran framework deal, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and praised Islamabad's "constructive" role in facilitating the agreement, expressing hope that it would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

He also said he would visit Islamabad in the near future in order to personally thank Pakistan’s leadership for their "great" efforts to achieve the ceasefire.

Dar thanked Al Zayani for his "kind sentiments" and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to promote dialogue and diplomacy for achieving peace and stability in region and beyond.

Pakistan has played a central mediating role between the US and Iran in ending the war that began on Feb. 28.