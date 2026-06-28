'Making necessary arrangements with responsible Iraqi authorities to hold funeral ceremony' for Iran's slain supreme leader among issues to be discussed during visit, says Abbas Araghchi

Iranian foreign minister heads to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi officials 'Making necessary arrangements with responsible Iraqi authorities to hold funeral ceremony' for Iran's slain supreme leader among issues to be discussed during visit, says Abbas Araghchi

Iran's foreign minister on Sunday left for an official visit to Baghdad for talks with senior Iraqi officials.

Writing on Dubai-based social media platform Telegram, Abbas Araghchi said he will exchange views with Iraqi officials on bilateral ties as well as on regional and global issues.

"Making the necessary arrangements with the responsible Iraqi authorities to hold the funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ali Khamenei) at the holy shrines is among the topics of this trip," he added, referring to Iran’s supreme leader, who was killed on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched a war on Iran.

The visit comes in the wake of a framework deal halting the war between the US and Iran, followed by 60 days of talks towards a more comprehensive agreement.

The deal has been followed by intermittent hostilities between the two countries, including US attacks on southern Iran this weekend followed by retaliatory Iranian strikes on US positions in Gulf states.