US attack targeted northwestern province of Zanjan early Thursday, says Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

3 IRGC members killed in US attack in northwestern Iran: Report US attack targeted northwestern province of Zanjan early Thursday, says Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Three members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in a US strike in northwestern Iran early Thursday, according to Fars news agency.

Citing an IRGC’s provincial branch statement, the news agency reported that the “brutal attack” targeted the province of Zanjan.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in response to what it described as attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.