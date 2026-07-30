3 IRGC members killed in US attack in northwestern Iran: Report

Rania Abushamala
30 July 2026•Update: 30 July 2026
Three members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in a US strike in northwestern Iran early Thursday, according to Fars news agency.
Citing an IRGC’s provincial branch statement, the news agency reported that the “brutal attack” targeted the province of Zanjan.
Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in response to what it described as attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.