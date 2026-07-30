30 arrest, search warrants issued for former, current officials and contractors over embezzlement, bribery, inflated purchases exceeding $6.8M

Iraq anti-corruption body dismantles network at southern Diwaniyah municipality 30 arrest, search warrants issued for former, current officials and contractors over embezzlement, bribery, inflated purchases exceeding $6.8M

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission announced Thursday that it had dismantled a corruption network at the Diwaniyah Municipality Directorate in southern Iraq.

The government body said in a statement that it had obtained 30 judicial arrest and search warrants targeting former and current officials, contractors and department directors.

“The suspects face charges including profiting from pledges and contracts, embezzlement, bribery, price inflation and damage to public funds,” the commission said.

The arrest and search warrants were executed in coordination with the Interior Ministry’s Falcons Intelligence Cell against 15 employees and three contractors accused of supplying the Diwaniyah municipality with overpriced goods, it said.

The operations led to the seizure of payment documents worth more than 9 billion Iraqi dinars ($6.9 million), luxury cars and sums of money, the commission added.

The Integrity Commission said it was continuing to pursue the remaining suspects covered by judicial warrants to complete the investigations and determine the full extent of the damage to public funds.

The development comes amid an intensified security and judicial campaign in Iraq in recent weeks targeting suspected financial and administrative corruption in state institutions.

As part of the campaign, Iraqi authorities have announced the arrests of dozens of suspects in major corruption cases, including lawmakers and officials, some of whom had their legal immunity lifted ahead of investigations.

Some of the wider investigations have been linked to testimony given by former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili, who was dismissed on June 2 following an investigation into the suspected misuse of public funds and contracts allegedly awarded in violation of the law.