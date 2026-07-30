Argentinian president signs decree to block, expel foreigners for hate speech

Argentinian President Javier Milei signed an emergency decree to prohibit the entry and authorize the expulsion of foreigners who direct or incite hate speech against Argentinans.

“Anyone who attacks the Argentine Republic is not welcome in our country,” the office of the president announced in a statement late Wednesday. The government reaffirmed that the protection of the nation, its citizens and symbols is “not negotiable” following recent "expressions of hostility" directed at the country.

The Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) establishes that any foreign national found inciting messages of hate, discrimination, or violence based on Argentinian nationality will be barred from the territory. The measures also extend to those who insult or desecrate national patriotic symbols.

While the official document does not identify specific events, the measures appear to address a surge of online criticism directed at Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament, hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, was marked by several controversial incidents, including FIFA opening disciplinary action against the Argentinian Football Association after players displayed a banner regarding the Falkland Islands, which is administered by Britain but claimed by Argentina.

The football association is also being investigated for discriminatory chants and gestures, delayed kick-offs, security failures and objects thrown by supporters. Separately, Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Argentina official Roberto Ayala face potential assault violations following the final against Spain. Molina, Thiago Almada and Spain’s Gavi are also under investigation for alleged unsporting behavior.