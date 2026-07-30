'He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time,' says president

Trump reaffirms support for Blanche to be attorney general, threatens to pull nomination 'He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time,' says president

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his support for Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general, while threatening to withdraw his nomination because of opposition from two Republican senators.

Trump praised Blanche in a post on his Truth Social platform as a "STAR," saying, "He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time."

The president accused Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, whom he said he had refused to endorse his pick, of blocking Blanche's confirmation.

Trump said both senators "are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee," and that Blanche "will remain, in any event, as Acting."

He said he had "no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing," and suggested he could renominate Blanche after Cornyn and Tillis leave office.

Trump criticized the senators for previously voting for former President Joe Biden's Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland. "Remember, both Cornyn and Tillis voted for Merrick Garland, and others, too numerous to mention," he said.