Attacks on 2 villages southwest of North Kordofan capital trigger fresh displacement, with 215 families arriving on foot, says Sudan Tribune

RSF attacks kill 6, displace more than 1,000 in Sudan: Report Attacks on 2 villages southwest of North Kordofan capital trigger fresh displacement, with 215 families arriving on foot, says Sudan Tribune

At least six people were killed and more than 1,000 displaced in attacks by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on two villages, the Sudan Tribune reported Thursday.

The attacks Wednesday targeted Umm Dreisa and Al-Shaqla, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of North Kordofan state’s capital El Obeid, the outlet said, citing security sources.

Several others were injured or missing, according to the report.

A North Kordofan state official told the Sudan Tribune that the violence triggered a fresh wave of displacement, with more than 1,000 people reaching El Obeid on foot by Thursday afternoon.

The displaced comprised 215 families, including women, children and elderly people who had walked dozens of kilometers to reach the city, the official said.

Some were transferred to displacement camps after arriving in El Obeid.

The official also accused the RSF of committing abuses against residents of villages south and west of the city in recent days.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been fighting the Sudanese army over a dispute related to integrating the paramilitary force into the military, triggering famine and fueling one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The war has killed thousands of people and displaced around 13 million while worsening humanitarian conditions and spreading hunger across large parts of Sudan.

