Canadian premier, Mexican president say renewed agreement would provide 'greater certainty' for businesses, workers across North America, according to Carney’s office

Canada, Mexico stress need for swift renewal of North American trade agreement Canadian premier, Mexican president say renewed agreement would provide 'greater certainty' for businesses, workers across North America, according to Carney’s office

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke by phone Thursday and emphasized the need to renew the North American trade agreement “as soon as possible,” according to a statement from Carney’s office.

Underscoring the importance of renewing the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, the two leaders said it would provide "greater certainty" for businesses and workers across North America, according to the statement.

US President Donald Trump previously said the US "would do better" without the trilateral agreement.

Carney and Sheinbaum also discussed progress in cross-border trade between Canada and Mexico and stressed the importance of strong bilateral cooperation for regional security and economic prosperity.

Carney thanked Sheinbaum for Mexico’s assistance in fighting wildfires in Canada this summer, including the deployment of more than 400 firefighters and support personnel.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact as discussions on North American trade continue.