Spanish side scores twice in closing minutes to secure 2-goal advantage ahead of return leg in Belgrade

10-man Getafe strike late to defeat Partizan 3-1 in Conference League playoff 1st leg Spanish side scores twice in closing minutes to secure 2-goal advantage ahead of return leg in Belgrade

Getafe overcame a second-half red card to defeat Partizan Belgrade 3-1 at home Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie.

The Spanish side took the lead in the nineth minute when Turkish striker Enes Unal met Johan Mojica’s cross with a first-time finish.

Unal, who rejoined Getafe last week, found the net in only his second appearance since returning to the Spanish club.

Partizan equalized two minutes before halftime through Demba Seck, sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.

Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Abdelkabir Abqar, who had been booked in the first half, received a second yellow card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the hosts regained the lead in the 87th minute when substitute Andres Garcia scored after being set up by Martin Satriano.

Mojica added a third three minutes later, also from a Satriano assist, to give Getafe a 3-1 victory.

The second leg will be played on Aug. 27 in Belgrade, with the winners on aggregate advancing to the Conference League league phase.

Thursday’s results

Lincoln Red Imps 0-2 Larne

Inter Turku 0-0 Copenhagen

Tromso 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Midtjylland 2-0 Rijeka

Nordsjaelland 1-0 St. Gallen

Klaksvik 0-0 Riga FC

PAOK 1-1 Brann

Vikingur Reykjavik 1-3 Borac Banja Luka

Drita 2-2 Inter Club d’Escaldes

Gornik Zabrze 2-3 Monaco

Twente 0-1 Qarabag

Sion 2-4 Ajax

Motherwell 1-3 Freiburg

Panathinaikos 2-2 Hradec Kralove

Gent 0-0 Hibernian

Atalanta 0-0 Hapoel Tel Aviv

Lugano 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Hearts 2-2 Rapid Vienna

Rangers 1-0 Jablonec

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 KuPS

Hajduk Split 2-2 Rakow Czestochowa

Dinamo City 1-1 Pafos

Braga 2-0 Austria Vienna

