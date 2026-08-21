10-man Getafe strike late to defeat Partizan 3-1 in Conference League playoff 1st leg

Halis Sunnetci
21 August 2026•Update: 21 August 2026
Getafe overcame a second-half red card to defeat Partizan Belgrade 3-1 at home Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie.
The Spanish side took the lead in the nineth minute when Turkish striker Enes Unal met Johan Mojica’s cross with a first-time finish.
Unal, who rejoined Getafe last week, found the net in only his second appearance since returning to the Spanish club.
Partizan equalized two minutes before halftime through Demba Seck, sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.
Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Abdelkabir Abqar, who had been booked in the first half, received a second yellow card.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, the hosts regained the lead in the 87th minute when substitute Andres Garcia scored after being set up by Martin Satriano.
Mojica added a third three minutes later, also from a Satriano assist, to give Getafe a 3-1 victory.
The second leg will be played on Aug. 27 in Belgrade, with the winners on aggregate advancing to the Conference League league phase.
Thursday’s results
Lincoln Red Imps 0-2 Larne
Inter Turku 0-0 Copenhagen
Tromso 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Midtjylland 2-0 Rijeka
Nordsjaelland 1-0 St. Gallen
Klaksvik 0-0 Riga FC
PAOK 1-1 Brann
Vikingur Reykjavik 1-3 Borac Banja Luka
Drita 2-2 Inter Club d’Escaldes
Gornik Zabrze 2-3 Monaco
Twente 0-1 Qarabag
Sion 2-4 Ajax
Motherwell 1-3 Freiburg
Panathinaikos 2-2 Hradec Kralove
Gent 0-0 Hibernian
Atalanta 0-0 Hapoel Tel Aviv
Lugano 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Hearts 2-2 Rapid Vienna
Rangers 1-0 Jablonec
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 KuPS
Hajduk Split 2-2 Rakow Czestochowa
Dinamo City 1-1 Pafos
Braga 2-0 Austria Vienna