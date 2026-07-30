India confirms 16 nationals killed in Mideast since Iran war began

India confirmed Thursday that 16 nationals have died in the Middle East since the US-Iran war began in late February.



“Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals including 10 seafarers have lost their lives,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



It said 75 Indians were injured, with the highest, 32, in the United Arab Emirates.



The ministry also said in a separate accident “not related to attacks,” 12 Indian nationals were killed at the Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar.



The US and Israel initiated the war and launched nearly 900 coordinated airstrikes across Iran, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure and air defenses.

More than 3,300 people were killed in Iran, while tens of thousands have been displaced inside the country. At least 12 US personnel were killed while dozens were wounded.

The war has also affected citizens from several Asian and regional countries.