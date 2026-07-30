'We will be arguing in the Supreme Court that the ban is unlawful, as it is disproportionate to free speech and the right to protest,' says co-founder of Palestine Action

UK's top court greenlights appeal of Palestine Action ban 'We will be arguing in the Supreme Court that the ban is unlawful, as it is disproportionate to free speech and the right to protest,' says co-founder of Palestine Action

The UK’s highest court granted permission on Thursday for Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori to challenge a Court of Appeal ruling upholding a ban on the group.

Ammori has been fighting to have the decision overturned amid a mass civil pro-Palestine campaign.

The top court said Ammori could appeal the Court of Appeal decision, and that the case would be heard in the final quarter of 2026.

"We will be arguing in the Supreme Court that the ban is unlawful, as it is disproportionate to free speech and the right to protest. The fight continues," Ammori wrote on US social media company X.

The Defend Our Juries group, meanwhile, said 70 people have been arrested under the terrorism law by officers outside the Westminster Magistrates Court.

Palestine Action was banned last July under the Terrorism Act after members of the group entered a Royal Air Force base and spray-painted two aircraft, causing £7 million ($9.4 million) in damage, according to police.

Hundreds of pro-Palestine activists have since been arrested across the UK.

The high court ruled in February that the ban was disproportionate and unlawful, but its decision was overturned last month by the Court of Appeal.

Human rights groups, as well as UN experts, have criticized the escalating crackdown on peaceful protests in the UK, urging the government to reverse its ban on Palestine Action as a terror group.