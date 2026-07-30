Türkiye's BIST 100 down at close Borsa Istanbul drops around 210 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 13,292.93 points on Thursday, down by 1.55%.



After starting the day at 14,150.52 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 208.62 points from the midweek's close.



The lowest value of the index was 13,223.69, while the daily high was 13,489.13.



The market value of the BIST 100 was around 12.86 trillion Turkish liras ($271.9 billion), with a trading volume of 162 billion liras ($3.42 billion).



A total of 36 stocks on the index rose and 63 dropped, compared to the previous close.



Gold was $4,096.10 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $89.75 as of 1530GMT.



While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.4150, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 54.7280, and the British pound traded for 63.8780.