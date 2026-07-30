'There is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both countries and contribute to regional stability,' says Joseph Aoun

Türkiye, Lebanon share 'deep-rooted ties,' strong will for cooperation: Lebanese president 'There is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both countries and contribute to regional stability,' says Joseph Aoun

Türkiye and Beirut share "deep-rooted ties," said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, adding that there is a "strong" drive to work together to serve both nations' interests.

"There is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both countries and contribute to regional stability," Aoun told a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Relations between Türkiye and Lebanon would advance further in a manner worthy of their shared history, Aoun said.

"Türkiye's role within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is extremely important. We will never forget this support," he added.

Praising Erdogan's leadership, Aoun said the Turkish president has strengthened ties between Türkiye and Lebanon through his vision and steadfast commitment.

Aoun thanked Erdogan for his warm hospitality and constructive dialogue, reiterating that he viewed the visit as the beginning of a new beginning in bilateral relations. "Long live Lebanese-Turkish friendship," he said.

Lebanon seeks full Israeli withdrawal

Aoun said Lebanon has endured years of hardship and was continuing to suffer major losses as a result of Israeli attacks.

He said many families have been displaced from their homes and the country has been devastated, but stressed that the determination of the Lebanese people remained unbroken.

Aoun said Lebanon was working to defend its sovereignty, rebuild the country and secure a stable future.

"We are striving to achieve this. We are working for Israel's complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory, for displaced people to return to their homes, for reconstruction and for the revival of the economy," he said.

“We are also working to restore the authority of the legitimate institutions, recover every inch of our territory and ensure that this is achieved under one state, with one army and one authority.”

Aoun said Lebanon was pursuing these objectives without compromising its national dignity and would not allow any interference in its sovereignty.

Conditions for peace

Stressing the "deep-rooted" relations between Ankara and Beirut, Aoun recalled Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's principle, "Peace at home, peace in the world," saying it has become even more relevant today.

"Peace at home can only be established through a strong state, strong institutions, a strong economy, justice and independence," he said.

Peace in our region and around the world can only be achieved through respect for the sovereignty of states, the right of peoples to determine their own future and their right to own and use their natural resources. Relations should be developed beneficially within a framework of partnership," he added.

Aoun noted that he was only the third Lebanese president to visit Türkiye in the past 70 years, describing the visit as highly significant and saying bilateral relations deserved to advance further.

My visit will mark the beginning of a new era in Türkiye-Lebanon relations. It is important in terms of partnership, mutual trust and joint action," Aoun said, stressing that Lebanon's stability was essential for the stability of the entire region.

Aoun thanked the Turkish government, leadership and people for standing by Lebanon during its most difficult periods.

He also recalled Türkiye's support following the 2020 Beirut Port explosion.