Claims up by 9,000 last week, with 4-week moving average falling by 5,000

US initial jobless claims rise to 197,000, below expectations Claims up by 9,000 last week, with 4-week moving average falling by 5,000

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time rose last week but remained below market expectations, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

Initial jobless claims increased by 9,000 to 197,000 in the week ending July 25. The previous week’s figure was revised upward by 1,000 to 188,000.

Economists had expected 201,000 initial claims.

The four-week moving average, which smooths weekly volatility, fell by 5,000 to 202,750.

Continuing claims, which measure the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment benefits, declined by 7,000 to 1.782 million in the week ending July 18.

The insured unemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.2%, the department said.

Separate labor market data showed the US economy added 57,000 jobs in June, below market expectations of 110,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in June from 4.3% in May.