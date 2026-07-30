Prime minister says government working with Moroccan, international authorities to 'restore normality as soon as possible'

Spain mobilizing all resources as thousands attempt to cross into Ceuta from Morocco Prime minister says government working with Moroccan, international authorities to 'restore normality as soon as possible'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that his government is mobilizing all available resources after thousands of young Moroccans attempted to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighboring Morocco.

"The Government of Spain is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta," Sanchez said in a post on US social media platform X.

He said Spain is deploying "all necessary resources," working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing measures to "restore normality as soon as possible."

Sanchez added that he conveyed the government's response to Ceuta regional President Juan Vivas, saying, "This is the time to build solutions, with responsibility and cooperation."

Thousands of young Moroccans gathered Thursday near the border separating the Moroccan city of Castillejos from Ceuta in an apparent coordinated attempt to enter the Spanish territory, Spain's EFE news agency reported.

It said hundreds climbed over border fences, while others headed toward the breakwater and entered the sea in an effort to reach Ceuta. EFE reported that Moroccan security forces established cordons in some areas and detained several people, although many groups continued advancing toward the border.

The news agency said the mass movement coincided with celebrations marking the 27th anniversary of the enthronement of King Mohammed VI, while Moroccan authorities said they did not know what had triggered the large-scale gathering at the border.