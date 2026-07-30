CENTCOM chief proposes 2-week air campaign against Iran following killing of service members: Report Adm. Brad Cooper presents 'go big' option to Trump as officials warn of dwindling missile interceptor stocks

US President Donald Trump is reviewing a military proposal for an intensive 10- to 14-day aerial bombardment against Iran following attacks that killed four American service members, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

“Trump is in an escalatory mood,” a senior administration official said about the deliberations, though the US president continues to contemplate the “depth of that response.” The plan, presented by Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), aims to utilize a "go big" strategy to cripple Tehran’s missile and drone capabilities.

Cooper argued that Washington must increase its air attacks to "significantly blunt" the Iranian threat and break the stalemate. He maintains that destroying Tehran's offensive infrastructure would eventually reduce the need for the US to rely on defensive munitions.

The proposal follows a reported assessment by Cooper that initial bombing targets were "mostly exhausted," implying that only a sharp escalation into full-scale combat would achieve further strategic results.

Internal debate

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, however, reportedly urged caution due to the US military’s "dwindling supply of air defense interceptors." Caine warned the White House of "second and third order consequences," noting that while low inventories would not prevent major combat operations, they would add significant risk to American forces and regional allies.

Despite reports of internal friction, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell asserted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Cooper and Caine remain “completely aligned and are united in mission.”