UK reports sharp rise in Cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel UK Health Security Agency urges travelers abroad to maintain good food and water hygiene to reduce infection risk

The UK has recorded a sharp rise in Cyclospora infections among travelers returning from Mexico, the country’s health security agency said Thursday.

New data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that 67 cases were reported among returning travelers between April 30 and July 15, including 30 in England, 10 in Wales and 27 in Scotland.

The figure marks a sharp rise compared with the annual average of 93 cases recorded between 2022 and 2025.

Travel information was available for 52 of the 67 cases. Of those, 48 reported travel to Mexico, including one who also traveled to the US. One additional case reported travel only to the US and another to Kenya.

The agency urged all travelers to take precautions while abroad, including maintaining good food and water hygiene to reduce their risk of infection.

Contaminated food, particularly herbs, salad products and soft fruits, are common sources of Cyclospora outbreaks and infections. The parasite can cause frequent, watery and sometimes explosive diarrhea.

The agency said the infection is acquired through consuming contaminated food or water. Cyclospora does not naturally occur in the UK and does not spread directly from person to person.

Symptoms can include frequent watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, bloating, nausea, flatulence, low-grade fever, loss of appetite and weight loss.

According to the UKHSA, cyclosporiasis is usually mild and most people recover without treatment. However, infections can be more serious or prolonged in immunocompromised people, and antibiotics may be prescribed.