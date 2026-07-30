Iran’s foreign minister urges Sofia to reverse decision, while Greek Cypriot Administration says foreign bases on island will not be used against Tehran

Iran protests Bulgaria’s decision to host US tanker aircraft on its territory Iran’s foreign minister urges Sofia to reverse decision, while Greek Cypriot Administration says foreign bases on island will not be used against Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday protested Bulgaria’s decision to allow US military aircraft to use its territory in support of military operations against Tehran.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi raised the issue during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and briefed her on regional developments, continued US “aggression,” and Washington’s role in escalating tensions in West Asia.

“The Bulgarian government’s approval of a US request to deploy military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base in support of military operations is, in our view, condemnable, unacceptable and inconsistent with the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries,” Araghchi said.

He urged Sofia to “urgently reconsider” the decision.

“Allowing one state’s territory to be used by another state to commit an act of aggression against a third state constitutes an act of aggression,” Araghchi said, citing Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 on the Definition of Aggression.

​​​​​​​On Wednesday, Bulgaria's parliament authorized the deployment of up to eight US Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft and up to 250 US military personnel at Bezmer Air Base from July 24 through Oct. 1 in support of US operations in the Middle East.

Araghchi also spoke by phone with Greek Cypriot Administration Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, stressing the importance of preventing “hostile” forces from using foreign military bases on the island against Iran, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

​​​​​​​Kombos reaffirmed the Greek Cypriot Administration’s commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, adding that it had received assurances from the UK that foreign military bases there would not be used against any country, including Iran, the statement said.