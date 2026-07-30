IRGC claims strike ‘set fire to and destroyed 2 drone hangars and a fuel tank for military aircraft and helicopters’ at base

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim attack on Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait IRGC claims strike ‘set fire to and destroyed 2 drone hangars and a fuel tank for military aircraft and helicopters’ at base

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it attacked Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel tank used for US military aircraft and helicopters.

The IRGC claimed in a statement that the strike “set fire to and destroyed two drone hangars and a fuel tank for military aircraft and helicopters” at the base.

​​​​​​​There was no immediate confirmation from Kuwait or the US regarding the attack or the extent of any damage.