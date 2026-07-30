Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim attack on Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait

Rania Abushamala
30 July 2026•Update: 30 July 2026
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it attacked Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel tank used for US military aircraft and helicopters.
The IRGC claimed in a statement that the strike “set fire to and destroyed two drone hangars and a fuel tank for military aircraft and helicopters” at the base.
There was no immediate confirmation from Kuwait or the US regarding the attack or the extent of any damage.