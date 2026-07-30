Anadolu Research Scholarship applications remain open until Aug. 31 Graduate students researching Anadolu can apply for monthly scholarships supporting master's and doctoral thesis work

Applications remain open until Aug. 31 for the Anadolu Research Scholarships, a program launched on July 23 to support master's and doctoral students doing thesis research focused on Anadolu, Türkiye’s number one news source.

The scholarship program aims to contribute to graduate students' academic and professional development, support their career planning, and help them gain experience in their fields while strengthening Anadolu’s presence in academic research.

Under the program, students writing theses on Anadolu will get financial support during the thesis stage of their studies. Scholarships will be awarded for up to two semesters for master's students and up to four semesters to doctoral students.

Master's scholarship applications are open only to students studying in Türkiye, while doctoral candidates may apply from both Türkiye and abroad.

Applicants must submit two academic reference letters, proof of enrollment in a master's or doctoral program, a thesis proposal, and a letter of intent.

They must also have obtained, within the past five years, a score of at least 80 on Türkiye's YDS English proficiency exam or at least 90 on the TOEFL.

Scholarship recipients will receive 12,500 Turkish liras (about $264) per month for master's students and 25,000 liras (about $527) per month for doctoral students throughout the thesis period.

Theses completed under the Anadolu Research Scholarships may be published by Anadolu Publications following an evaluation of their suitability for publication.

Scholarships will be revoked if recipients fail to complete their thesis within the designated period, suspend their enrollment, begin compulsory military service, are suspended for disciplinary reasons, or change their thesis topic rendering it no longer related to Anadolu.

If a scholarship is canceled, recipients will be required to repay the funds they received, including adjustments based on inflation.

The applications, which opened July 23, will close on Aug. 31.