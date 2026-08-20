Deringoz will be on display at premier naval defense event Teknofest

Turkish defense giant Aselsan to showcase autonomous underwater vehicle Deringoz will be on display at premier naval defense event Teknofest

Turkish defense firm Aselsan will showcase its autonomous underwater vehicle, Deringoz, at the premier naval defense event Teknofest Blue Homeland, which is kicking off on Thursday.

The vehicle will demonstrate its capabilities at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard in Türkiye's northwestern province of Kocaeli.

It will be on display until Sunday.

Deringoz was developed for mine countermeasures and port security missions, as well as for protecting critical underwater infrastructure, monitoring pipelines, and enhancing underwater exploration.

Its autonomous mission capabilities enable exploration and surveillance in risky and hard-to-reach depths underwater with minimal human intervention.