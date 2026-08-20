Beijing urges Washington, Tehran to end their conflict, which has affected global oil supplies, through diplomatic means

China pushes back against Trump’s 'Economic D-Day' campaign against Iran Beijing urges Washington, Tehran to end their conflict, which has affected global oil supplies, through diplomatic means

China Thursday pushed back against the US president’s “Economic D-Day” campaign against Iran, stressing diplomatic means to end the conflict.

“Imposing sanctions and pressuring do not help to solve the issue,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

“China calls on relevant parties to take responsible measures and solve the issues through diplomatic and political means,” Lin said.

US President Donald Trump Wednesday announced what he called "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” escalating his campaign to isolate Iran and warning countries and companies that assist Tehran of severe economic consequences.

The US would seek to cut off financial and commercial channels that provide Iran with economic support, he said.

"Today, I am also announcing that any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous economic consequences," he added.

China is one of the largest importers of Iranian oil.

Trump specifically cited oil smuggling, financial swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, and front companies as activities that must end.

“It all needs to stop now,” he said.

In February, the US and Israel launched a war on Iran, killing thousands, and Tehran retaliated against US bases and assets in the Middle East.

Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, while the US military has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Although the two sides reached a pact to end the war, they have engaged in periodic retaliatory strikes.