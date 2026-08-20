Lee Jae Myung says Seoul moving toward defense spending equivalent to 3.5% of gross domestic product, in line with agreement between 2 allies

South Korean President Lee hopes Trump's reduction of joint military drills leads to peace on Korean Peninsula Lee Jae Myung says Seoul moving toward defense spending equivalent to 3.5% of gross domestic product, in line with agreement between 2 allies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday backed US President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea, expressing hope the move would help build trust with North Korea and revive dialogue on the Korean Peninsula, according to media reports.

Lee said in a message on US social media platform X that he supported Trump’s efforts to establish a peace regime by reducing combined exercises and outdoor maneuver drills, describing the decision as a major step away from hostility and confrontation, the Chosun Biz news outlet reported.

His statement came after Trump instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with the North Korean leader.

The annual US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, which began Monday, were subsequently reduced and will end Friday, instead of its routine 11-day schedule.

Lee said a peace system in which there was no need to fight would be “the most perfect security asset,” and expressed hope that the move would lead to renewed US-North Korea talks and lasting stability.

He noted his pledge to serve as a “pace maker” on the peninsula and said he would continue supporting Trump’s efforts to promote dialogue and address the North Korean nuclear issue.

Lee said South Korea would at the same time significantly increase defense spending to strengthen its ability to take greater responsibility for defending the peninsula.

He added that Seoul was moving toward defense spending equivalent to 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), in line with an agreement between the two allies.

Lee also said South Korea would continue working with the international community, including the US, to help restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, within the limits allowed by South Korean law and policy.

Lee said he looked forward to meeting Trump again in the US.

Trump on Monday put the number of US troops in South Korea at 39,000 while criticizing Seoul for not supporting Washington’s military operation against Iran.

“We have 39,000 soldiers over there guarding you (South Korea) from Kim Jong Un, your next-door neighbor, and you're not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran? That's strange,” said Trump.