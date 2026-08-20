Turkish stock exchange flat at Thursday opening BIST 100 index slightly gains around 10 points at opening bell

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,469.07, slightly up 0.07% or 10.09 points.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 climbed 2.34% to close at 14,458.98 points, with a daily transaction volume of 199.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.15 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.9550 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 56.1695 to the euro, and 65.4335 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,491.80, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $92.10 per barrel.