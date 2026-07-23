Alex Whitehead and Tariq Zaidi say contest's global recognition highlights power of photojournalism to document defining sports moments, conflict and overlooked communities

İstanbul Photo Awards winners praise contest’s role in advancing visual storytelling Alex Whitehead and Tariq Zaidi say contest's global recognition highlights power of photojournalism to document defining sports moments, conflict and overlooked communities

Alex Whitehead and Tariq Zaidi say contest's global recognition highlights power of photojournalism to document defining sports moments, conflict and overlooked communities

Anadolu's photo contest has become a cornerstone of global photojournalism, celebrating the art of visual storytelling and shedding light on critical issues worldwide

Award-winning photographers Alex Whitehead and Tariq Zaidi praised the İstanbul Photo Awards for their contribution to visual storytelling, saying the contest shines a spotlight on powerful photojournalism while recognizing photographers documenting both defining sporting moments and underreported communities.

Organized by Anadolu, the İstanbul Photo Awards is an international news photography contest that recognizes outstanding visual storytelling and honors photographers documenting the world's most significant events and issues.

Whitehead, a Welsh sports photographer for the UK-based sports picture agency SWpix, received the Single Sports First Prize for "Crash," a photograph capturing Dutch cyclists Lorena Wiebes and Lisa van Belle colliding during the Women's Madison race at the 2025 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago, Chile.

Zaidi, a British documentary photographer, won the Story Sports First Prize for "Nuba Wrestling: Cultural Survival and Human Dignity Amid Sudan's War," a series documenting how the centuries-old wrestling tradition preserves identity and resilience in Sudan's conflict-hit South Kordofan region.

'Power to inform, shape opinion or change perception'

Whitehead, who has specialized in cycling photography for 14 years, said he was already photographing the Dutch team when the accident unfolded, allowing him to capture the decisive moment.

He said he submitted the image because it documented an exceptionally dramatic incident in a sport he is passionate about covering.

"Track Cycling is quite a niche sport but one that I'm passionate about documenting, so it's very pleasing to have this picture recognized and I hope it shows the high skill level, fearlessness and athletic ability of the professional riders that compete in this sport," he told Anadolu.

Reflecting on the role of photojournalism, Whitehead said still images remain uniquely powerful in shaping public understanding.

"My belief is that news photography has a huge ability and power to inform, shape opinion or change people's perception of certain events," he said.

"There are many examples of still images from the past and present that have become the defining record of that particular event in a way that words or video alone cannot do."

While welcoming advances in camera technology, Whitehead warned that artificial intelligence and increasingly sophisticated editing tools make ethical standards more important than ever.

Speaking about winning the award, he described the recognition as "quite surreal" given the quality of submissions.

Whitehead also praised the İstanbul Photo Awards, saying he has followed the contest since it was launched and regularly submits his work.

"I always try and enter every year, as I think it's important to support photo awards and I believe they are a big positive in shining a light on our industry and the very skilled and creative people who work in it," he said.

'Cultural storytelling with reality of conflict'

Zaidi said his award-winning series aimed to document the resilience of the Nuba people, whose traditional wrestling gatherings have become symbols of cultural identity, continuity and hope despite years of war and displacement.

"While photographing in the Nuba Mountains amid conflict and displacement, I was struck by resilience rather than fear," he told Anadolu.

"This series tells a story of resilience: a community protecting its cultural identity against adversity."

He said creating the project required extensive preparation in a conflict zone and building trust with local communities before photographing them.

Explaining why he entered the contest, Zaidi said the series reflects his commitment to documenting overlooked communities.

"I submitted this series because it reflects my commitment to documenting underreported communities and their resilience. It combines cultural storytelling with the reality of conflict," he said.

He also emphasized the ethical responsibility of photographers.

"Photography has the power to shape understanding and bring unseen stories to light. With that comes responsibility—to represent people with dignity and respect. It's essential not to sensationalize suffering," he said.

Although technology has transformed photography, he said meaningful storytelling ultimately depends on the photographer's purpose.

'Global recognition of strong visual storytelling'

Winning the İstanbul Photo Awards was "a humbling moment," Zaidi said, adding that the recognition encourages him to continue documenting underrepresented communities.

He also praised the contest for its international standing.

"I've known about the İstanbul Photo Awards for years and respect its global recognition of strong visual storytelling," he said.

Anadolu's İstanbul Photo Awards has become a cornerstone of global photojournalism, celebrating the art of visual storytelling while shedding light on critical issues worldwide.

More information about the award-winning photographs and jury members of this year’s contest, organized with the support of Turkcell as the communication sponsor, can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.