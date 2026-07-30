5 children reunited, in process of joining families in Russia, Ukraine, Germany: Russia Russian children's rights commissioner thanks Melania Trump for facilitating humanitarian exchanges with Ukraine

Russia's children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, said Thursday that one child has been reunited, with four in the process of being reunited with relatives in Russia, Ukraine and Germany as part of an ongoing humanitarian program.

Lvova-Belova said on Telegram that a 5-year-old boy had recently returned to Russia to be reunited with his mother after remaining with his father in Ukraine since 2020.

She said the reunification was possible after the child's father died earlier this year.

The official also said four other children would soon be reunited with relatives in Ukraine and Germany.

Among them were a 9-year-old girl who had been staying with her grandmother in Russia since 2023 and was returning to her mother in Germany, and three other children who had been living with relatives in Russia after their parents or guardians moved abroad or died.

"The situations are different for every family. Soon all the children will be reunited with their loved ones," she said.

Lvova-Belova added that the reunifications are being carried out following requests from parents or close relatives, and with consideration for the children's interests.

She thanked US first lady Melania Trump for her "continued support for efforts to reunite children with their families," as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, which had traditionally assisted the process.

A total of 31 children from 23 families have been reunited with relatives in Russia, while 145 children from 118 families have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine and third countries through the participation of the Russian children's rights commissioner's office, according to Lvova-Belova.

She said 33 of the reunifications had taken place with the support of Trump.

The issue of children transferred between Russia and Ukraine has been one of the most contentious humanitarian aspects of the war.

Moscow said it has evacuated children from war zones for their safety, and facilitates family reunifications upon request. Ukraine accuses Russia of taking children unlawfully.