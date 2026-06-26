Fresh suspected bird flu case detected in Western Australia Latest suspected case involves giant petrel found at a beach, according to local media

A fresh suspected case of the H5 bird flu has been detected in Western Australia, potentially marking the country's fifth confirmed or suspected detection of the virus, local media reported on Friday.

The latest suspected case involves a giant petrel found at Roses Beach near Esperance, according to ABC News.

Samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Another suspected case near Dunsborough is also awaiting test results.

So far, Australia has confirmed two H5 bird flu cases in migratory seabirds in Western Australia and one in South Australia while two are suspected in Western Australia.

Western Australia Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said there is currently no evidence that the virus has spread to local wildlife or poultry.

"There have been no detections in poultry, and there have been no reports of large-scale mortalities," Jarvis said.

Of five giant petrels reported at Roses Beach, only one returned a suspected positive result, while the other four tested negative, a development officials said suggests there is no evidence of disease transmission on the Australian mainland.