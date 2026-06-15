'Government is always about choices, and it's clear to me that a full ban is the right choice,' premier says

UK bans social media access for under-16s 'Government is always about choices, and it's clear to me that a full ban is the right choice,' premier says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced that under-16s will be banned from accessing all major social media apps.

"Government is always about choices, and it's clear to me that a full ban is the right choice," Starmer said during a news conference, according to Sky News.

He pointed out how social media is making children unhappy and making space for harassment and abuse while also harming their mental health. He also stressed the dangerous content to which the children are being exposed.

"I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children, and that is why this ban must happen, and that is why this ban will happen," Starmer noted.

He further said that products not covered by the blanket ban, such as gaming platforms, will have to prevent children from communicating with strangers.

Starmer added that the possibility of some children finding ways around the ban should not be a reason not to go with it.

"It will make our children happier. And we'll give them more time, more security, more freedom to grow up, more opportunity. And that, at the end of the day, is what this government is about," he further said.