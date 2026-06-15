Hoiby convicted of 2 counts of rape, as well as domestic abuse, aggravated bodily assault

Son of Norwegian crown princess sentenced to 4 years in prison in rape trial Hoiby convicted of 2 counts of rape, as well as domestic abuse, aggravated bodily assault

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was convicted of rape and sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, according to the broadcaster NRK.

According to the latest ruling from the Oslo District Court, Hoiby was convicted of two counts of rape, as well as domestic abuse and aggravated bodily assault.

He was also ordered to pay a total of 580,000 kroner ($60,848) in compensation to four women.

He was, however, acquitted on two of the four rape charges.

Hoiby is also convicted of a drug offence, and state prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo reportedly requested a sentence of seven years and seven months in prison for him during the trial.

Hoiby may remain in pre-trial detention, while his defense lawyer said they will ask for his release.

In the meantime, both Hoiby and the prosecution can appeal as the verdict is not final.