'It has been proposed by many member states to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir,' Kallas reaffirms

EU lacks unanimity needed to sanction Israeli minister Ben-Gvir: Foreign policy chief 'It has been proposed by many member states to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir,' Kallas reaffirms

The EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Monday that the bloc is lacking the consensus needed to sanction Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following his treatment of activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza by sea.

"It has been proposed by many member states to sanction Minister Ben-Gvir. ... My consultations with the member states is that we don't have the necessary unanimity that we need for this decision," Kallas said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council held in Luxembourg.

She reaffirmed that they will also discuss the newly announced agreement between US and Iran while weighing how the bloc can help with its "expertise" on nuclear negotiations.

"Today we are discussing what more can we do now that we enter into this second phase, what Europe can bring to the table," Kallas said.

She noted that they will also discuss the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Lebanon.

"We hope that Lebanon is covered by this ceasefire and of course they still need help. ... We are also discussing since the UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) mission is going to end, whether we are coming with our own operation instead and what could that mandate be," Kallas added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.