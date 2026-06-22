'This is a positive step, which will help to structure the next phase of the political and technical process,' Foreign Ministry says regarding establishment of high-level committee

Switzerland hails constructive work during Iran-US Burgenstock summit 'This is a positive step, which will help to structure the next phase of the political and technical process,' Foreign Ministry says regarding establishment of high-level committee

Switzerland on Monday welcomed progress made during talks between the US and Iran in Burgenstock, including the establishment of a high-level committee and a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it had taken note of the joint statement issued by Qatar and Pakistan, who acted as mediators between Washington and Tehran in the context of the conflict in the Middle East.

"The Swiss facilitator welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," the ministry said.

Switzerland also welcomed the establishment of a high-level committee by the parties on the basis of a memorandum of understanding.

"This is a positive step, which will help to structure the next phase of the political and technical process," the ministry said.

It welcomed an agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days, saying it "creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of new technical discussions."

The ministry said Switzerland remains ready to support the process in line with its tradition of good offices.

"Our aim is that our diplomacy contributes to de-escalation, stability and peace," the statement concluded.