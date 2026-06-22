Pakistan says it will continue to play its 'honest and sincere' role in advancing dialogue, diplomacy towards peaceful and lasting resolution

1st high-level US-Iran committee meeting yielded 'encouraging progress': Pakistani Premier Sharif Pakistan says it will continue to play its 'honest and sincere' role in advancing dialogue, diplomacy towards peaceful and lasting resolution

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the first high-level US-Iran committee meeting in Switzerland yielded "encouraging progress," including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days.

"The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks," Sharif said in a statement.

The crucial meeting under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding concluded in Burgenstock on Sunday.

Sharif once again commended the leadership of both the US and Iran for their "continued commitment" to constructive engagement.

He also thanked "all brotherly and friendly countries" for their valuable support in advancing this historic process.

"In particular, I would like to express my gratitude to our brotherly country Qatar for its critical support in creating the conditions necessary for these negotiations to move forward," he added.

He further thanked the Swiss government for hosting these talks.

"Pakistan will continue to play its honest and sincere role in advancing dialogue and diplomacy towards a peaceful and lasting resolution," Sharif further said.