Financial Administration recommends public to monitor current information and to respect instructions issued and police force, says spokesperson

Slovakia closes all border crossings with Ukraine over security concerns Financial Administration recommends public to monitor current information and to respect instructions issued and police force, says spokesperson

Slovakia closed all border crossings with Ukraine on Wednesday over unspecified security concerns, authorities said.

The closures took effect at around 3 pm local time (1300 GMT) and will remain in place until further notice, according to the Slovak Financial Administration, the Slovak Republic press agency reported.

“For security reasons, all border crossings on the border with Ukraine will be closed from approximately 3 pm on Wednesday until further notice,” Financial Administration spokesperson Daniel Kovac said.

Kovac urged the public to monitor official updates and follow instructions issued by the Financial Administration and the police.

“The Financial Administration recommends that the public monitor current information and respect the instructions of the Financial Administration and the Police Force,” he said, adding that authorities would continue to provide updates on the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine could face new waves of Russian drone attacks after more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly detected in Ukrainian airspace.