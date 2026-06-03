China cites ‘greed and graft’ of Taiwanese authorities in Eswatini spending Beijing criticizes Taipei’s alleged funding to Eswatini as 'corruption-driven diplomacy' amid cross-strait tensions

China on Wednesday accused Taiwan's authorities of using "dollar diplomacy" to advance its independence agenda, following media reports that alleged Taipei provided millions of dollars in funding to Eswatini, its only remaining diplomatic ally in Africa.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said reports showed "how far the Lai Ching-te authorities would go to selfishly advance their 'Taiwan independence' agenda."

"Their expensive dollar diplomacy -- a combination of corruption, fraudulence, bribery and money for abuse of power -- has cost dearly the people in Taiwan," Mao said at a media briefing.

Mao was responding to reports alleging that Taiwan provided Eswatini with NT$25 billion (US$795 million) before and after Taiwanese leader William Ching-te Lai's recent visit to the African kingdom. The reports also claimed that income from related projects would benefit the king and royal family, while Taiwan's representatives in the country would also profit.

Lai visited Eswatini last month.

Mao alleged that maintaining diplomatic ties with Eswatini was not intended to improve the welfare of ordinary people but to benefit a small group of individuals.

"Having Eswatini as a 'diplomatic ally' is not about delivering real benefits for the people, but to line the pockets of the very few people who profit from it. This is political theatrics steeped in greed and graft," she said.

Reaffirming Beijing's one-China policy, Mao said China extended zero-tariff treatment this year to all 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing, creating new opportunities for trade and economic growth.

Eswatini is the only African nation that still has formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Beijing has steadily reduced Taiwan's diplomatic partners in recent years as more countries switched recognition to China.

Separately, the 18th Straits Forum, the largest annual grassroots exchange event between mainland China and Taiwan, will be held in China's Fujian province in mid-June, with the main conference scheduled June 13 in Xiamen, officials announced Wednesday.

The forum will feature 58 activities focused on grassroots, youth, cultural and economic exchanges, aimed at expanding cross-strait people-to-people contacts and promoting integrated development.