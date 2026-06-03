Putin hosts Tanzania’s president at Kremlin to discuss expanding cooperation Russian president notes trade grew 20%-25% last year, calling it 'a good indicator'

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Wednesday at the Kremlin with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, focusing on expanding cooperation.

During one-on-one talks, Putin noted that trade grew by 20%-25% last year, calling it "a good indicator" of the potential.

He also said the two countries should increase cooperation in areas, including energy, geological exploration, transportation, logistics, health care and education.

"It is gratifying to note that after your inauguration, you chose Russia as the first foreign country for a state visit. We see this as a very good sign," he said.

Hassan said her visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting the sustainable development of both countries.

"As you said, my visit is of historic significance both for me personally and for the entire country, because more than half a century has passed since the last state visit to Russia," she said. "That was in 1969, when the founding father of our country paid a state visit."