Israeli airline claims move 'political'; no official reaction from Slovenia as yet

Israeli flight diverts to Croatia after Slovenia denies landing Israeli airline claims move 'political'; no official reaction from Slovenia as yet

Slovenia on Wednesday prevented the landing of a plane chartered by the Israeli company Israir, citing the lack of necessary permits, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.



The plane, operated by the Croatian company Trade Air working on behalf of Israir, diverted its route toward Croatia after Slovenian authorities refused to allow it to land, according to KAN.



Israir's CEO Uri Sirkis, for his part, called the move "political," claiming that it was caused by Slovenia's "clear opposition to the policies and direction pursued by Israel.”



No official statement has immediately been issued by the Slovenian government regarding the matter.



*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul

