Estonia builds hundreds of ammunition depots in major defense push Project aims to expand ammunition storage capacity as more supplies arrive

Estonia is building hundreds of new ammunition storage facilities across the country as part of one of its largest defense investment projects, public broadcaster ERR reported on Wednesday.

“The main effort today is still to complete a sufficient number of ammunition storage facilities, because more ammunition is arriving,” Elmar Vaher, head of the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments, said.

He said the facilities are intended for both Estonia’s armed forces and allied forces.

Vaher said the exact number and locations of the depots cannot be disclosed for security reasons, but confirmed that “hundreds more” are being built in addition to existing ones.

He further noted that the facilities must meet strict safety and security standards, with costs running into the tens of millions of euros.

“We are building to a standard that has been tested by the United States,” he said, adding that allied forces and engineers have conducted tests to assess potential impacts.

He also said Estonia is taking into account lessons from the ongoing Ukraine war.

“We listen very closely to our Ukrainian colleagues … because they have real wartime experience,” Vaher said.

According to the report, the project comes as Estonia increased defense spending after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, with military expenditure set to remain above 5% of gross domestic product in the coming years.