7-year sentence sought for ex-French President Sarkozy over Libya appeal case French prosecutors also demand $350,000 fine, 5-year ban from holding office

French prosecutors on Wednesday demanded a seven-year prison sentence for former President Nicolas Sarkozy over an appeal trial in the Libyan campaign financing case.

The prosecution sought a seven-year prison sentence for the former president alongside a €300,000 ($350,000) fine and a five-year ban from holding public office, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

The appeal trial has been going on since mid-March after Sarkozy was handed a five-year prison sentence last year for criminal association.

The public prosecutor had earlier called for Sarkozy to be convicted of criminal association, corruption, and illegal campaign financing.

The final ruling is expected to be delivered on Nov. 30.

In February 2024, the Paris Court of Appeal sentenced Sarkozy to one year in prison, including six months to be served under alternative arrangements, including wearing an electronic bracelet, for the illegal financing of his failed 2012 presidential campaign. France’s Court of Cassation rejected his appeal in November, making the ruling final.

The case marked Sarkozy’s second definitive conviction, following a three-year sentence — including one year under electronic monitoring — for corruption and influence peddling in the Bismuth affair. That verdict became final in December 2024. Sarkozy wore an electronic bracelet from Feb. 7 to May 12, 2025, before being granted parole due to his age.