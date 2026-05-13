US naval blockade of Iran redirects 67 vessels in 4 weeks: CENTCOM 4 ships disabled, 15 humanitarian vessels allowed to pass, says US military

The US military said Wednesday that 67 commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected under an American naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic.

"Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran’s ports," Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on US social media platform X, adding that American forces have also "allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance."

Earlier this week, CENTCOM forces ensured compliance after communicating via radio and firing warning shots from small arms at two commercial vessels, which then turned around, "clearly demonstrating that U.S. enforcement remains in full effect," said the military.

Regional tensions escalated sharply after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and US allies in the Gulf as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though talks in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement.

US President Donald Trump later announced that the truce would remain in place indefinitely, despite continued military tensions and maritime restrictions in the Gulf region.

The US has maintained a naval blockade against Iran since April 13.

Last Friday, CENTCOM said the US had prevented 70 tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports, which had a carrying capacity for more than 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth over $13 billion.