Palestine says Ben-Gvir's treatment of activists shows how Israel has 'turned collective humiliation into declared part of its doctrine'

Israeli abuse of Gaza-bound flotilla activists reflects policy devoid of ‘law, human morality’: Palestine Palestine says Ben-Gvir's treatment of activists shows how Israel has 'turned collective humiliation into declared part of its doctrine'

Palestine on Friday condemned Israel’s mistreatment of activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, saying Israeli forces’ actions reflect a policy devoid of “law, human morality and human dignity.”

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the abuse and humiliation suffered by activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which headed to the Gaza Strip on an honorable humanitarian mission, at the hands of the occupation forces and its extremist ministers.”

The ministry said Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir deliberately filmed and published footage of the activists’ treatment while boasting about it, describing the actions as part of a broader Israeli policy rather than “an isolated incident” or “individual political showmanship.”

It said the incident demonstrated how Israel has “turned collective humiliation into a declared part of its political and security doctrine.”

The ministry also praised participants in the flotilla, commending their “courage and noble humanitarian positions in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

In a separate statement, the Palestinian presidency said intercepting the flotilla vessels in international waters “constitutes an illegal act, maritime piracy and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as a blatant assault on freedom of navigation and international humanitarian and solidarity work.”

It also condemned Ben-Gvir’s “inciting statements” and his comments calling for activists to remain imprisoned “for as long as possible,” saying they reflected “the racist and extremist mentality governing the policies of the occupation government.”

The presidency urged the international community to assume its “legal and humanitarian responsibilities toward the Palestinian people, lift the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and work to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks against our people, land and holy sites.”

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir published a video on social media where he mocked detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla while they were zip-tied and forced to kneel.

The video sparked outrage domestically and internationally, with countries including Italy, Ireland and Spain calling for EU sanctions against Ben-Gvir.

Israel seized the flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, in international waters on Monday and detained all activists on board.