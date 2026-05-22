6 injured after violence breaks out ahead of French Cup final 65 arrested ahead of match between Nice-Lens

Six people were injured on Thursday, including one in serious condition, as violence broke out on the eve of the French Cup final between Nice and Lens.

The violence broke out in Paris on Thursday night after around 100 Nice fans gathered and allegedly confronted passers-by, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Police brought the disturbances under control and arrested 65 people, who were placed in custody on suspicion of participating in a group formed with the intent to commit violence.

Bladed and improvised weapons were also found.