Tedros says outbreak likely far larger than confirmed figures, while situation in Uganda currently stable

WHO chief says Ebola situation in DR Congo 'deeply worrisome' Tedros says outbreak likely far larger than confirmed figures, while situation in Uganda currently stable

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Friday described the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as “deeply worrisome,” warning that the scale of the epidemic is likely far greater than confirmed figures suggest.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on the US social media platform X that 82 Ebola cases and seven deaths have so far been confirmed in the DR Congo, but added: “We know the epidemic in the DRC is much larger.”

There are now almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths, he noted.

Tedros said the situation in Uganda is currently stable, with two confirmed cases and one reported death, adding that no new infections or deaths had been recorded there.

He also said an American national working in the Congo had tested positive for Ebola and was transferred to Germany for treatment, while another American identified as a high-risk contact had reportedly been transferred to the Czech Republic.

Tedros noted that the figures continue to evolve as surveillance and laboratory testing improve, but warned that “violence and insecurity are impeding the response.”

He said additional WHO personnel had been deployed to Ituri province, the epicenter of the outbreak, to support affected communities and coordinate response efforts with authorities in affected countries.