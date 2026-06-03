Iran football team receives Mexican visas ahead of World Cup Mexican visas issued within 48 hours without players appearing in person, Iranian ambassador says

Iran’s national football team players have received Mexican visas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, state broadcaster IRIB reported Wednesday.

IRIB cited that the Iranian ambassador to Türkiye, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, who said the visas were issued following consultations with the Mexican Embassy in Ankara.

“The visas for Iran’s national team players were issued within 48 hours without the players having to appear in person and without fingerprinting requirements at the Mexican Embassy,” said Habibollahzadeh.

Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said the issuance of US visas remains the only unresolved issue facing the team ahead of the tournament.

“The main obstacle is the US visa. We do not know what stage the process is currently at. There are no other obstacles, and both we and FIFA are following up on the matter,” Taj told Iran state television.

He said Mexican authorities had agreed to issue visas for the team without requiring fingerprinting and added that only two members of the delegation were still awaiting visas, which he said were expected to be issued within hours.

Taj also said the federation was seeking to arrange air travel between the team’s base in Mexico and Los Angeles during the World Cup.

“The distance to Los Angeles is three hours and 20 minutes by road, but it would take only 45 minutes by air. We are working on this issue, and our agreement with FIFA is important,” he said.

The development comes one day after a senior Iranian football official said the federation expected the visas to be issued by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“We expect the visas for Iran’s national team players to be issued tonight or tomorrow morning,” Amir Mehdi Alavi, spokesperson for the Iranian Football Federation, told state media on Tuesday.

The national team delegation is scheduled to depart for the Mexican city of Tijuana on June 6, according to Alavi.

The visa issue had emerged as one of the main concerns for Iran ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran recently shifted its pre-World Cup training camp from the US to Mexico, where the team is expected to stay before traveling to its tournament matches.

The team has been holding a training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19 as part of its preparations for the tournament.