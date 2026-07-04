In phone call, Chancellor Merz tells Ukrainian president Kyiv can count on Berlin’s support after Russian airstrikes

Merz pledges continued German support for Ukraine In phone call, Chancellor Merz tells Ukrainian president Kyiv can count on Berlin’s support after Russian airstrikes

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday that Kyiv can count on Berlin’s continued support, especially as Ukraine seeks to reinforce its air defenses amid intensified Russian attacks.

Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Merz spoke by phone with Zelenskyy, who updated the chancellor on the impact of the latest Russian airstrikes on the capital Kyiv and the Sumy region.

“President Zelenskyy informed the chancellor about the consequences of the recent Russian airstrikes on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine,” Kornelius said in a statement.

“The president thanked the chancellor for Germany’s support, particularly in air defense,” he said.

Merz reaffirmed that “Ukraine can rely on Germany’s continued support,” the spokesman added.

Germany has been one of Ukraine’s strongest military backers since the war erupted in February 2022, providing advanced weapons systems, ammunition and substantial financial aid, and joining Western sanctions against Moscow.