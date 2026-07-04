Pope Leo uses Lampedusa visit to challenge Europe, US on migration 1st American pope spends July 4 at Europe's migration frontier, urging protection of migrants as Western governments harden policies

Pope Leo XIV traveled on Saturday to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, using a highly symbolic visit to one of Europe's main migration gateways to press European and US leaders to respond to migration with solidarity rather than deterrence.

The first American pope chose to spend July 4 — the 250th anniversary of US independence — on an island synonymous with migrants risking their lives to reach Europe, reinforcing a message he has repeatedly voiced since becoming pontiff: that migrants should be treated as people in need of protection, not primarily as a security challenge.

The visit came less than two weeks after the European Union approved new migration rules expanding detention powers and allowing deportation centers outside the bloc. It also followed months of criticism by Leo of hard-line immigration policies, including measures adopted by President Donald Trump's administration.

By choosing Europe's migration frontier on America's Independence Day, the first US-born pope also delivered one of the clearest political messages of his pontificate, urging Western leaders to place compassion and shared responsibility at the center of migration policy.

"From this far-flung corner of Europe on the Mediterranean Sea, one can more clearly perceive the momentous challenge that the phenomenon of migration poses to European societies," Leo told residents and pilgrims gathered on the island.

‘Receive, protect, support and integrate migrants’

Yet he insisted Europe was capable of addressing the issue through policies that "receive, protect, support and integrate migrants" while also helping countries of origin "so that no one is forced to emigrate."

The daylong visit echoed a defining moment of Pope Francis' papacy. In 2013, Francis chose Lampedusa for his first trip outside Rome, drawing global attention to migrants crossing the Mediterranean. By retracing much of that journey, Leo underscored continuity between the two pontiffs on migration.

Leo began by praying at the graves of migrants who died attempting the crossing from North Africa. He later stood overlooking the sea separating Africa and Europe, one of the world's deadliest migration routes, before visiting the "Gateway to Europe" monument and meeting a migrant family.

At an outdoor Mass, he compared migrants to the wounded traveler in the Gospel parable of the Good Samaritan.

"Here, you have seen not just one, but thousands of human beings fallen into the hands of robbers who have taken everything from them, beat them brutally and walked away, leaving them half-dead," he said.

Tribute to those who died at sea

He also paid tribute to those who died at sea, saying their presence challenges the conscience of Europe no less than those who survive the journey.

Lampedusa, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Tunisia, has long been a focal point of Europe's migration debate. More than 14,000 migrants arrived in Italy during the first half of this year, according to the UN refugee agency, with nearly 60% landing on the island. Most departed from Libya.

Leo repeatedly thanked Lampedusa's residents for welcoming migrants and supporting rescue efforts, calling their actions a "miracle of compassion."

The timing and location of the visit amplified its political message. As governments across Europe and the United States increasingly focus on border controls, deportations and deterrence measures, Leo used one of the world's most recognizable migration frontiers to argue for a more humane approach.