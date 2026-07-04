Bilateral meeting lasted about an hour before leaders moved to delegation-level working lunch

Turkish President Erdogan receives Pakistani premier in Istanbul Bilateral meeting lasted about an hour before leaders moved to delegation-level working lunch

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and the president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended the closed-door meeting.

The bilateral meeting lasted about an hour, after which Erdogan and Sharif proceeded to a delegation-level working lunch.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a joint news conference.