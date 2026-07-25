Iranian army claims ‘almost all’ US infrastructure in Iraq’s Erbil destroyed Spokesman says American bases suffered heavy damage, Iran now deploying drones more advanced than Arash-2

The Iranian army claimed Saturday that “almost all” US military infrastructure in Iraq’s Erbil had been destroyed during the recent conflict and said Tehran was now deploying attack drones more advanced than the Arash-2.

Speaking to Iranian state television, army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Akraminia claimed Iran had inflicted serious damage on US military bases across the region, saying many of them had lost much of their operational capability.

He claimed that “almost all” US infrastructure in Erbil had been destroyed and that anti-Iran groups operating there were no longer capable of carrying out operations.

Akraminia said the US possessed extensive military capabilities, equipment and bases across the region, as well as in southern Europe and the Mediterranean, and was attempting to replace its losses.

He warned that Iran was prepared to continue military operations if the conflict resumed “until the Americans realize they cannot impose their will on the Iranian nation through aggression.”

The spokesman also claimed that while the Iranian military used Arash-2 drones during the 40-day war, it is now deploying newer drones with greater destructive power, accuracy and range. He said details of the new drones have not yet been made public.

