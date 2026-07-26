Tehran lodges strong protest over what it says was Ukraine’s attack on Iranian commercial vessel, warns attacks on its citizens and property will not go unanswered

Iran summons Ukrainian charge d’affaires over alleged Caspian Sea vessel attack Tehran lodges strong protest over what it says was Ukraine’s attack on Iranian commercial vessel, warns attacks on its citizens and property will not go unanswered

Iran on Saturday summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran over what it claims was a Ukrainian military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea that killed one sailor and injured another.

According to Iranian state media IRIB, Ukraine’s charge d’affaires was summoned by Manouchehr Moradi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Eurasia, following what Tehran described as a “criminal” attack by the Ukrainian military on the vessel overnight.

Moradi conveyed Iran’s “strong protest” over what he described as the hostile and criminal act.

He also stressed that Iran would firmly defend its national security and interests, warning that attacks against the lives and property of Iranian citizens “will not go unanswered.”

Earlier Saturday, Iran claimed Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, condemning the incident as an act of aggression and calling on the UN Security Council, the European Union and the international community to hold those responsible accountable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Ukraine had achieved “very strong results” with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against “vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.” He did not specifically identify the vessel cited by Tehran.