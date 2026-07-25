Ankara is 'deeply saddened" by loss of life in accident, says Foreign Ministry in statement

Türkiye offers condolences to Syria after highway collision kills at least 35 Ankara is 'deeply saddened" by loss of life in accident, says Foreign Ministry in statement

Türkiye on Saturday expressed condolences to Syria following a collision involving two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir ez-Zor highway that killed at least 35 people.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ankara was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life in the accident.

“We pray for God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident and extend our condolences to their families and the people of Syria,” the statement said.

The collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus-Deir ez-Zor highway left at least 35 people dead and 30 others injured.