We will continue our support with shelter and basic living supplies, says culture and tourism minister

Türkiye delivers search, rescue equipment to Venezuela We will continue our support with shelter and basic living supplies, says culture and tourism minister

Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Saturday said search and rescue equipment, emergency supplies, food, and hygiene kits were delivered to Venezuelan authorities through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for areas affected by the June 24 twin earthquakes that have so far claimed at least 2,655 lives besides causing extensive damage.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Ersoy said the long-standing friendship and solidarity with Venezuela continues with the same determination.

“In the coming days, we will continue our support with shelter and basic living supplies. As Türkiye, we do not view humanitarian aid as limited only to times of disaster; we maintain the strong cooperation we have established with friendly and brotherly countries under all circumstances.

"As we have done in Venezuela until now, we will continue to maintain our solidarity in every area where it is needed. We hope that the wounds caused by the earthquake will be healed as soon as possible, and we sincerely believe that the friendly and brotherly people of Venezuela will overcome this difficult process in solidarity," he said.

Ersoy added that through TIKA, which operates under the ministry, search and rescue equipment, emergency supplies, food, and hygiene kits were delivered to Venezuelan authorities for earthquake-affected areas.